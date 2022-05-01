Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 11,659 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 25,794,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,497,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

