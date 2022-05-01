Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,432 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $117.01. 1,373,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

