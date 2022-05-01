Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,570 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.