Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,002 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $87.40. 2,291,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,997. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

