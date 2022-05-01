Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,984 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.97. 3,599,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.