Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,990 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $116,081,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

