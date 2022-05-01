Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,337 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Seagen by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 289,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seagen by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Seagen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $81,829.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,457,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,052. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

SGEN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,122. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average of $149.29.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

