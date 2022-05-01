Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

