Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,269. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

