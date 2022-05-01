Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.19.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 10,362,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764,350. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.