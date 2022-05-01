Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.18. 862,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

