Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 6,279,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

