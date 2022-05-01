Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 11,831,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,187. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.