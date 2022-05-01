Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.26 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 420,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 2,604,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

