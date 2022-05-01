Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $66.86 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,377,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616,896. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $902.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $938.71 and its 200 day moving average is $987.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

