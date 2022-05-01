Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.93 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

