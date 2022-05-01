Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $30.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.72. 2,964,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $371.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

