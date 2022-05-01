Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,309,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 430,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,825. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

