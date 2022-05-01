Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $8.16 on Friday, reaching $150.85. 1,657,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

