Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,874,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,697 shares of company stock worth $3,954,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.