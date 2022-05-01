Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

