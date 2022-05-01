Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 39,180 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 70,195,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

