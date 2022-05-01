Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 7,269 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.71. 6,504,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.