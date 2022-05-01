Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 939 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE ABC traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,818. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

