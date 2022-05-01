Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $10.18 on Friday, hitting $179.98. 4,853,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

