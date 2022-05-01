Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,766 shares of company stock worth $39,203,797. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. 10,637,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,971. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

