Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

NYSE:WELL traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $90.81. 2,480,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.