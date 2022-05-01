EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.85 EPS.

NYSE:EME opened at $106.48 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

