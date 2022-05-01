Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in April

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,154.30. Emmi has a 1-year low of $1,030.00 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.

EMLZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

