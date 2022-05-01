Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 580,770 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

