EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.