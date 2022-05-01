Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,233.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

