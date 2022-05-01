ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 118.9% in April

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

