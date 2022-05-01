ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 374,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

