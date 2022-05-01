Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 802,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

