Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EURN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

