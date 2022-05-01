EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. EvenCoin has a market cap of $37,678.76 and approximately $122,635.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00251313 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.75 or 0.01883242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

