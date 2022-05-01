EverRise 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $536,320.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $63.13 million and $536,320.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00026716 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.