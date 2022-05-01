EverRise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,993.00

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $459,993.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

