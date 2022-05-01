Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) will report $498.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $434.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,049. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $54.79 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

