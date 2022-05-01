Exeedme Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $1.38 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.36 or 0.07257423 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

