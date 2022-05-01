Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.34 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

