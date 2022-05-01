Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

