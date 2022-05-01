Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

