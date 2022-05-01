F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.15.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in F5 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.