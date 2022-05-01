Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.51. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of FN stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,324. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

