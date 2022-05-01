FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.87 and a 200 day moving average of $436.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,504,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

