FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $475.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.00 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $399.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock traded down $15.88 on Tuesday, reaching $403.49. The company had a trading volume of 270,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,495. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $317.55 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.87 and its 200 day moving average is $436.88. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

