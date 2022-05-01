FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FDS traded down $15.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.49. The company had a trading volume of 270,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.55 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.88. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

