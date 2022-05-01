FairGame (FAIR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $680,203.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001469 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00040057 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00138959 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.